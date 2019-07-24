Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

TIGO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.21. 1,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.34). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,185,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

