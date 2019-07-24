Min H. Kao Sells 199,860 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 199,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $16,232,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,149,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,766,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Garmin by 162.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 321,985 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after acquiring an additional 233,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

