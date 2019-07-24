Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Novartis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 343,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 11.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 669,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

