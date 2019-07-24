Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 3,459,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,819. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

