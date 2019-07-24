Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,543,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.42. 63,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

