Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 161,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

