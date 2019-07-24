MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.47 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00020730 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Fisco, Livecoin and Zaif. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $132.45 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,715.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.52 or 0.02217590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00967863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.80 or 0.03073901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00822406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00062246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00722374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00223936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Zaif, Livecoin, Fisco, Bittrex, QBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

