Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,998 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 4.0% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 99.0% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 823.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $45,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

