Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,738 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,473,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,227,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 492,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,030,000 after purchasing an additional 465,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 468,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 446,622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,021. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

