Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,723,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,072,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,119,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 101,790 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS during the first quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Valentine Ventures LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 9.0% during the first quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter.

BWX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a fifty-two week low of $544.00 and a fifty-two week high of $559.50.

