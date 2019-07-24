Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $107.78.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

