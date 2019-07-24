Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

