Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,550 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

PNC opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

