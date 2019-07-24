Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.