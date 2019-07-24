Montecito Bank & Trust Has $248,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 101.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $402,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

