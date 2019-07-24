Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 333 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Shares of CVX opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $128.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

