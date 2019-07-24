Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 41 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $156,410,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 507,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter worth $4,713,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on Probe Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $278.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

