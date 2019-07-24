Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group makes up about 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,968,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 540.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

