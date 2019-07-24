Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 63,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

