Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $360,951,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,343,000 after purchasing an additional 781,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 290.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 407,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,928. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.79. 605,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

