MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Issues Earnings Results

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,125 shares of company stock valued at $283,126. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

