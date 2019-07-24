Nano Price Hits $1.22 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Nano has a market cap of $162.25 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00012030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon and Nanex. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,139.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.03 or 0.02203497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00944376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.03057347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00814943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00712297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00218240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Bitinka, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Koinex, Mercatox, OKEx, Kucoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

