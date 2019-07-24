Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Nanosonics Ltd. (ASX:NAN)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$5.09 ($3.61) and last traded at A$5.13 ($3.64), 922,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.20 ($3.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.20.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

In other Nanosonics news, insider David Fisher sold 40,000 shares of Nanosonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.57 ($3.24), for a total transaction of A$182,920.00 ($129,730.50).

Nanosonics Company Profile (ASX:NAN)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon EPR ultrasound probe disinfector for use in the treatment of healthcare acquired infections.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.