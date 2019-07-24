Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,785 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $637,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 17,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.