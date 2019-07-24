Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,134 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 23,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

