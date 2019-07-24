Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 51,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

