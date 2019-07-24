Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,695,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,259,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,222,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 454,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,619,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

