Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.06.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

