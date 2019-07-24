Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,513 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,860,000 after buying an additional 2,336,518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,785,000 after buying an additional 1,888,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Carnival by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,026,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after buying an additional 1,221,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Carnival by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after buying an additional 501,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. 133,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,667. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

