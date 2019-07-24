National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NBHC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,502. National Bank has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 425,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,828,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

