Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 821121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $122,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $1,735,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Navient by 495.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 696,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 579,595 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navient by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Navient by 48.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

