Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Navient had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 472,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,979. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45. Navient has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $122,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $7,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 293.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 644,550 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 495.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 696,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 579,595 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $6,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Navient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.