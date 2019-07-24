NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NBPE opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,113.56. NB Private Equity Partners has a one year low of GBX 13.56 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,163.98 ($15.21).

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

