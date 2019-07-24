Neblio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200,649.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $200,649.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00008482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Binance, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016691 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,381,191 coins and its circulating supply is 14,697,286 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

