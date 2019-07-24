NEO (NEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $354.70 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, NEO has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One NEO coin can now be purchased for about $11.57 or 0.00119710 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bitinka and Cobinhood. NEO has a market cap of $815.89 million and $354.70 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00298336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.01720734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000657 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official website is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Liquid, BigONE, Upbit, Switcheo Network, Tidebit, Gate.io, CoinBene, Koinex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Bibox, CoinEx, HitBTC, OTCBTC, BitForex, Binance, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Allcoin, BCEX, COSS, DragonEX, Coinnest, Livecoin, Ovis, LBank, TDAX, Bittrex, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

