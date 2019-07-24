Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $5.34. Neuralstem shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 1,184 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 2,248.47%.

About Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

