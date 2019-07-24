New Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP)

New Capital Management LP raised its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF comprises about 6.4% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.20. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,750.00 and a 1 year high of $2,005.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21.

