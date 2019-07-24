New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,850 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 33,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

