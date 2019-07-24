New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $5,002,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,881,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.42. 500,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,543. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

