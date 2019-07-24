New England Research & Management Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.72. 118,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.91. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

