New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. United Continental makes up about 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 78.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.76.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 20,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

