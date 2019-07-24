New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.85.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $176.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,143. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

