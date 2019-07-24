New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after acquiring an additional 767,195 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 2,921,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.