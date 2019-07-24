New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,597. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

