New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $244,000 Position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owned 0.09% of Meet Group worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Meet Group by 466.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Meet Group by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Meet Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

MEET traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 91,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meet Group Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer B. Grimes bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes bought 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

