New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $347,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 11,841,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,175,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

