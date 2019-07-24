New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $379,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 625,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Nomura lowered their price target on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $957,376.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,108.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,055 shares of company stock valued at $54,977,838. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,560. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.