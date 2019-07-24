New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $220,000 in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,334,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,535,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 161,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Knowles stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. 4,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

