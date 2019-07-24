New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Raises Holdings in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Cray were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cray by 5.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cray by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cray by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRAY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Cray stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 6,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69. Cray Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Cray had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cray news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 36,000 shares of Cray stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,637.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Henry sold 52,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $1,659,268.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,919 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

