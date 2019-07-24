New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

GM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

